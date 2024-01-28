Pioneer Electric announces 2024 Youth Tour delegates Published 2:47 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Christi Scruggs

Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc.

A Lowndes County student has been selected to represent Pioneer Electric Cooperative at the 2024 Alabama Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour. Riley Lane who attends Lowndes Academy, will join five area youths in and others from across Alabama at the event in March to participate in leadership activities, visit elected officials and tour historical landmarks.

Area students who were selected to represent the electric cooperative are Matty Grace Coghlan (McKenzie High School), Katie Nimmer (Greenville High School), Delaney McHugh (John T. Morgan Academy), Charisa Bullard (McKenzie High School) and Aaralyn Cowles (Fort Dale Academy). They will travel to Montgomery for Youth Tour, a program which gives young men and women the opportunity to learn about our nation’s government while developing a better understanding of cooperatives’ vital role in our communities.

“Youth Tour is one of my favorite cooperative programs because it exposes these students to so many new experiences like interviewing and meeting new people,” said Christi Scruggs, Pioneer Electric Communications Director. “The success of our future depends on today’s young people, and we are proud to play a part in their education outside the classroom.”

To participate in the program, the students must complete an application, answer essay questions and submit a resume. Twenty-five students participated in interviews, where judges scored them on their knowledge of electric cooperatives and personal attributes such as personality, communication skills and poise.