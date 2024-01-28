Lowndes County Arrests Jan. 12-18 Published 6:31 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

The following individuals were arrested during the week of Jan. 12-18.

Jan. 12

* Andre Knight, 23 – Sodomy first, transmitting obscene material (indictment), enticing child (indictment), electronic solicitation (indictment), sexual abuse second (indictment), sodomy second (indictment), rape first (indictment), rape second (indictment), traveling to meet child (indictment).

* Raven Wallace, 30 – Disorderly conduct

Jan. 13

* Jermicheal McCall, 31 – Assault third

Jan. 14

* Carlos Brown, Jr., 24 – Assault third

Jan. 15

* Linda Hamilton, 72 – Driving under influence

* Joshua Henderson, 34 – Assault second (indictment), murder – reckless (indictment)

Jan. 18

* Shalandra McCall, 22 – Harassment