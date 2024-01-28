Lowndes County Arrests Jan. 12-18
Published 6:31 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024
The following individuals were arrested during the week of Jan. 12-18.
Jan. 12
* Andre Knight, 23 – Sodomy first, transmitting obscene material (indictment), enticing child (indictment), electronic solicitation (indictment), sexual abuse second (indictment), sodomy second (indictment), rape first (indictment), rape second (indictment), traveling to meet child (indictment).
* Raven Wallace, 30 – Disorderly conduct
Jan. 13
* Jermicheal McCall, 31 – Assault third
Jan. 14
* Carlos Brown, Jr., 24 – Assault third
Jan. 15
* Linda Hamilton, 72 – Driving under influence
* Joshua Henderson, 34 – Assault second (indictment), murder – reckless (indictment)
Jan. 18
* Shalandra McCall, 22 – Harassment