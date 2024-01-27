Grandma’s Pimento Cheese Spread Published 6:27 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Andrea Burroughs

I love pimento cheese. I only started liking it a few years ago when I tried some of Mrs. Stratton’s Pimento Spread. Before that, I refused to eat it simply because it was so different from regular cheese. But now, I like to eat it every so often and will sometimes buy a small tub from Simply Delicious.

My favorite pimento cheese comes from Chicken Salad Chick. I’ve only had their pimento cheese twice, but I loved it both times.

My mom told me that my grandmother used to make her own pimento cheese, which was how my mom came to like it. I’ve never had my grandma’s recipe, but I’m told it tastes very good. Try making her recipe at home and see if you agree.

Ingredients

1 pound of cheddar cheese

¾ stick of margarine

½ to ¾ large can of Pet milk (evaporated milk)

1 tablespoon of flour

1 small jar of pimento

1 ½ cups of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of dried minced onion

Preparation

Grate the cheese on the coarse side of a grater. Place the margarine in a heavy saucepan on medium heat for about two minutes or until melted. Add the grated cheese and turn heat to low. Stir the cheese often to soften. In a separate bowl, blend the pimento with its liquid and a small amount of milk, or mash pimento well with a fork.

Add the pimento, mayonnaise, and flour to the cheese. Then add the onion and enough milk to be of spreading consistency. Beat with a mixer to blend the ingredients. The spread will be firmer after placing it in the refrigerator. The blend may need to be rewarmed and have a bit more milk added.