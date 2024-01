Community Calendar Published 6:35 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

Church Celebration

Antioch Baptist Church in Mount Willing will hold a Family and Friends Day Celebration Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Joe Holcomb. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 10303 Alabama Highway 21 South.

Get Lit Bus

Email newsletter signup

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Hayneville on Feb. 3 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

BOE Meeting

The Lowndes County Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Feb 8 from 6-8 p.m. in the Central Office Auditorium.

Food giveaway

Imago Dei Church at the 45 distributes food on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution will take place Feb. 10 starting at 9 a.m. at 6845 US Highway 80 East.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Mosses on Feb. 17 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

LCUWP Applications

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project is accepting applications for septic system installation or repair at its office located at 507 W. Tuskeena Street in Hayneville. Call (334) 548-2006 or stop by Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an application.

Head Start

The Lowndes County BOE has opened Head Start registration for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2023-2024 program year. Current immunization records, proof of income, and proof of age are required to register. Call (334) 548-2145 or visit www.lowndesboeheadstart.org for information.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Hayneville on March 2 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Hayneville on April 6 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Hayneville on May 4 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.