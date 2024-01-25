Obituary – Sophia Annabelle Rogers Published 10:41 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Sophia Annabelle Rogers, age 22, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Jan. 22 beginning at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Coker officiating. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until service time.

Sophia was preceded in death by her G. G., Arlene Palazza; and dear friend, Deborah Presley.

She is survived by her mother, Samantha Rogers; sister, Mahayla “Sissy” Rogers; stepdad, Josh Bolin; father, Dana Rogers; stepmom, Melissa Keahey; grandparents, Maggie (Kevin) Reid, Edward (Jean) Moore; aunts and uncles, Tiffani (Kirby) Day, Amanda Moore, Chris Garner, along with numerous cousins and friends including Caylee, Sara and Zack Tedder, Lisa and Kole, her beloved dogs, Willow, Kira and Loki.

Sophia loved all animals and was learning to groom and care for them. She was employed by Middleton Oil Company.

Sophia was a loving daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, cousin and friend to many. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.