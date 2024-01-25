Obituary – Melba June Welsh Munroe Published 10:36 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Melba June Welsh Munroe, a resident of Letohatchee, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18, at the age of 84.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25 beginning at 11 a.m. at Letohatchee Cemetery with Brannon Eagerton officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Melba was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Munroe, Jr.; parents, G. W. Welsh and Reba L. Welsh; brothers, Charles Welsh, George Welsh; sister, Carolyn DeFreece.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her daughters, Melba (Bud) Owen of Letohatchee, Tammy Ott of Fort Deposit; son, Buddy Munroe of Letohatchee; grandchildren, Bubba (Melissa) Owen of Letohatchee, Michael (Sharon) Owen of Hope Hull, Dustin (Brenna) Owen of Hope Hull, Amanda Cato of Hayneville, James (Abby) Grace of Slapout, Reba (Dee) Saffold of Hayneville; great grandchildren, Khloe Whiteside, Reid Owen, Rilen Owen, Chase Owen, Breauna Ott, Austin Munroe, A.J. Munroe, Brittany George, Jessie Grace, McKenzie Grace, Aubrey Saffold; sisters, Reba J. Lockard (Jim) of Warrensburg, Missouri, Anna Ruth Wuerfele of Plattsburg, Missouri, along with 14 nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Micheal Davis, Trey Holmes, Derek Wilson, Bill Bryant, Gary Julian, and Gerry Dobbs. Honorary Pallbearers are Edmond Payne, Nathan Lipscomb, Henry Owen, Harry Owen, and Jim Lockard.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.