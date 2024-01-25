Obituary – Dorothy J. Rollins Published 12:37 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Dorothy J. Rollins, a resident of Minter, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the age of 75.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, beginning at 2: p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in New Bethel Braggs Cemetery.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles N. Rollins; son, Joey Blackburn; her parents, Oddie and Frances Eggers; brothers, Willie Eggers, Foye Eggers, Phillip Eggers; sisters, Mary McCloud, Irene Barnett, and Joyce Dantzler.

She is survived by her children, William Paul (Christine), John McLain, Tony McLain, Richard Blackburn (Trina); 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother, Billy Ray Eggers; sisters, Carolyn Smith, Ann Merritt Armstrong, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended relatives.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.