Lowndes Academy ballers have action-packed week in basketball Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

The third week of January brought a thrilling series of basketball games for Lowndes Academy as they faced off against Crenshaw Christian Academy in a couple intense mashups. The Rebels only hosted one game as a result of changes in their schedule but managed to win all games in this area matchup.

On the boys’ side, Lowndes came out with another win over the Cougars, finishing with a score of 77-35. Leading their scoreboard was Clayton Hussey with a triple-double scoring 29 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. Zack Azar scored 14 points followed by Watters Box and Andrew Myers who scored 12 and 11 points respectively.

Following the boys’ win, Lowndes head coach Barry Mohun had some good things to say about the team’s performance.

“Our boys played extremely hard this game. Our defensive pressure was very good, and we rebounded the ball well,” said Mohun. “There are a few things we need to continue to improve on like our free throw shooting and taking care of the ball better. Overall, though, I am very proud of our effort.”

The varsity girls’ game was a sight to see, with Lowndes securing a victory over Crenshaw Christian with a final score of 78-10.

Haley Briggs led the Lady Rebels with 18 points. Haylon Self scored 13 points followed by Kinlee Dismukes with 11 points. Abby Lovell and Camryn Hess both scored a total of 10 points.

This area matchup brought the team’s record up to 14-3 overall.

Girls’ head coach Matt Marshall said he was impressed with the way the team is starting to gel.

“Execution in our offensive sets and defensive pressure were really good, especially in a game where it is really easy to get sloppy. We came in at Christmas and put 4 fundamental practices together,” Marshall said. “I’m pleased with the team’s attitude and efforts and hope that we have a lot of better games to come. We are spending time everyday working on pressure, execution, and individual fundamentals. We are better than we were, but not where we want to be.”

Lowndes Academy is set to host Hooper Academy on Jan. 26.