Central Elementary sets the tone for young males Published 11:00 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

1 of 2

Central Elementary School partnered with a Lowndes County resident and owner of Coleman’s Cuts on Jan. 19 to provide free haircuts to the young men who attend the school.

Traci English, principal at Central Elementary, said that the purpose of this collaboration was to help the young men see themselves in a more positive way.

“We wanted to help the students see themselves in a more positive way and help them develop a better self-concept while improving their self-esteem. We all know that when your hair looks good, you feel good,” English said. “Sometimes parents might not be able to get their children to the barber like they need to because of work schedules and other situations so this was something that helped our kids.”

Email newsletter signup

Robert Coleman, Lowndes County native and owner of Coleman’s Cuts was the barber who partnered up with the faculty at Central Elementary so that this opportunity would be possible.

English also said that she saw this event as something that would really benefit the young men at Central Elementary.

“This was an opportunity for someone in the community who saw a way for him to use his skills and his gifts to give back to the school in ways other than financially. It was a great way to uplift our young men and speak something positive into their lives,” English said.

Coleman worked in coordination with Treasa Maull, who is one of the school’s regular substitutes. Maull takes her job as a substitute very seriously and is always looking for opportunities to help the students at Central Elementary grow. She works with them in the classrooms as well as helps other teachers in their classrooms. Working with Coleman’s Cuts was her way of giving something positive to the school and allowing someone else to contribute as well.

“It’s all about the kids and helping those who can’t afford to get a haircut. I think it was a great opportunity for me to give something back to the school,” Maull said. “I saw that there was a need for the kids to get their haircut, so I suggested it to the principal because I wanted to get in touch with someone I knew in order to do something positive for the young men at Central Elementary.”