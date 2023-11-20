Lowndes County high schools update gym seating Published 5:07 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Athletes, coaching staff, and school faculty at both Central-Hayneville High School and The Calhoun School will sport a new place to rest inside the gyms of their respective schools thanks to generous contributions from county and state officials, and other sponsors.

Early in the 2023-2024 school year, both schools completed renovations to their gyms in an effort to beautify the grounds and boost school spririt, according to Lowndes County Public Schools athletic director Nick Rankins. Renovations included projects such as refinishing the floors and adding new decals on the floor.

“The floors had never really had a school logo or anything on it and at other schools the gym floors are usually really elegant,” Rankins said. “We wanted to do something that was great for the kids, the community, and the traditions of Lowndes County Public Schools.”

The funding which made the purchase possible was sponsored by a few key individuals that donated through Lowndes County District Sponsorships such as State Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, Dr. Brooke Robinson, Barry Robinson, co-owner of Robinson and Associates Architecture, and District Judge Adrian Johnson.

Rankins said the school system’s athletic department purchased the new chairs as a way to put the cherry on the top of the recent renovations.

“We just completed upgrades and we really wanted to make everything look great at both schools,” Rankins said. “The donations provided enough that we were able to purchase chairs for both schools.”

The chairs came from Dream Seats, a company in New York, and feature customized designs specific to each school- green chairs with gold designs for Central-Hayneville High School, and navy chairs with light blue designs for The Calhoun School.

Lowndes County Public Schools Superintendent Samita Jeter expressed excitement and pride regarding the gym renovations and urged community members to come out and show their support at upcoming athletic events.

“We are looking forward to you coming out and we are excited about the great things that are about to happen.” Jeter said.





