Lowndes Academy closes out record breaking season Published 4:56 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Rebels made their way to the capitol city Thursday to compete in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) 1A state championship football game for the third year running where they took home the trophy after defeating the Wilcox Wildcats 20-7.

According to head coach Shane Moye, the team put in a great deal of work this season to battle complacency after taking the championship home to Lowndesboro the last two years.

“This year we’ve been working hard to keep everybody focused,” Moye said. “These kids had won two state championships so we’ve worked hard to keep them hungry, keep them focused, and keep them competing while knowing that they are the frontrunner and to keep moving toward the end goal which was to win a third championship.”

Moye acknowledged that the team has had a record-breaking season through and through, and has no intentions of letting that streak stop now.

“This is the first team to ever go 13-0 in school history at Lowndes Academy,” Moye said. “We’re on a 19-game win streak, which ties the school record. We’ve scored 541 points this season which is the most points scored in a single season in school history.”

Lowndes Academy Athletic Director Matt Marshall said that while the team’s older players have proven themselves to be worthy opponents, the team’s younger players have also done a great job stepping in and making their mark this season.

“One thing I’m really impressed with is the growth of our underclassmen,” Marshall said. “We knew what to expect with our older kids and our seniors. We knew what they could do. But from August to right now some of our ninth and tenth graders and even some of our juniors have really grown. At the beginning of the season we were worried about what our team would look like next year but now we are looking at these kids and we’re anticipating to be highly competitive again.”

Marshall gave credit to the seniors who have pressed forward with the team for the last three years and recognized them for their tenacity and drive to win.

“Our seniors are 35-5 in their three years of playing varsity football,” Marshall said. “They’ve played in three state championships so we’re very proud of them.”





