Life Changing Ministries kicks off Christmas outreach Published 4:59 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

Life Changing Communities Outreach, based in Fort Deposit, will soon begin to delve out Holiday cheer in Lowndes County as they have for over two decades.

Beginning in 1999, Life Changing Communities Outreach has partnered with community organizations and individuals to help aid in providing Christmas gifts for children in need in Lowndes County.

Organizer Minnie Peterson said all families who receive assistance from Life Changing Communities Outreach have demonstrated a financial need and are located within Lowndes County, with a few of the recipients also residing in Butler County.

Email newsletter signup

“All the families are low-income and unemployed,” Peterson said. “Most of them receive public assistance.”

Peterson begins her efforts in September each year by reaching out to contact families she is already aware of who have financial needs in order to determine whether they will need assistance with obtaining Christmas gifts for their children.

During the process, Peterson takes the time to survey each child to gather information about what the child has expressed a want or need for, and does her best to provide a number of toys and at least one specific item from their Christmas wish list.

According to Peterson, donations are accepted to aid in her efforts, and there are opportunities for the community to get involved.

“We do accept donations,” Peterson said. “They [interested individuals] can make a check out to Life Changing Communities Outreach or contact me and I can pick it up. Also, if someone wants to sponsor a child and they do the shopping they can meet with the child and get their wish list.”

In addition to community donations, appropriations from the Lowndes County Commission help to fund the ministry, which partners with Toys for Tots for Christmas.

In addition to the yearly Christmas Gift drive, the ministry also provides backpacks and school supplies at the beginning of each school year as well as hosting other events throughout the year such as bingo for senior citizens.

For more information, interested individuals should contact Minnie Peterson at (334) 437-4636.





