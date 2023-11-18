Sewell votes to avert government shutdown Published 12:30 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

On Nov. 15, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) voted in favor of a Continuing Resolution (CR) to keep the federal government open and protect Alabama families from the disastrous consequences of a shutdown. The CR funds the federal government at current levels through Jan. 19 for certain agencies and February 2nd for others. It passed the House of Representatives by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 336 to 95 and will now make its way to the U.S. Senate.

“We in Congress have a responsibility to the American people to keep the government open and protect the programs that families rely on,” Sewell said. “While I have some concerns about the staggered funding deadlines, this measure prevents a shutdown and protects against the extreme cuts pushed by my colleagues across the aisle. Families in Alabama can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their Thanksgiving plans will not be affected by a government shutdown.”