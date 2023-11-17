Hope Hull man dies in Thursday crash Published 4:11 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

A traffic crash claimed the life of a Hope Hull man Thursday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Friday that a two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 16. Michael W. Harris, 73 sustained fatal injures when the 2017 Nissan Altima he was driving struck the 2024 International tractor-trailer driven by Rustam Hatam, 27, of Twin Falls, Idaho.

“Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett.

According to Burkett, Suzanna Harris, 75, also of Hope Hull, who was a passenger in the Altima, was injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

The crash occurred near Interstate Highway 65 on Lowndes County Road 6, roughly six miles south of Hope Hull.

Nothing further is available at this time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.