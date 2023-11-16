Hampton voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 5:05 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Huston Hampton was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore who plays football at Lowndes Academy. During the Rebels’ game against Sparta, Huston had almost 100 yards rushing. Thursday in the challenge with Jackson Academy, he had an interception and around 40 yards on the ground rushing. He also had six tackles.

Hampton won this week’s award by receiving 64%, 337 out of 529, of the votes.

Iyanis Wallace from Central High School in Hayneville and Carmelo Brown from The Calhoun School were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Hampton and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.