Lady Tigers close historic flag football season area runners-up Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

For the first school year in history, The Calhoun School offered girls flag football as an official school sport for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Lady Tigers had an impressive inaugural season, fighting their way into the playoffs and being named area runners-up.

Head coach Nickles Rankins acknowledged the spirit the Lady Tigers exhibited throughout the season and said he was pleased with his athletes’ determination and drive.

“It took heart and courage to try something new,” Rankins said “They gave it their all and left every game on the field.”

Rankins expressed a great deal of pride for each of the young ladies who made history on the school’s first flag football team this year.

“To see these girls accept the challenge of flag football was heartwarming,” Rankins said. “They made me proud to be their coach and most of all they took the challenge to represent the Calhoun School and Lowndes County.”

Rankins said this year’s team will be the first of many to come, and he looks forward to seeing the talent and dedication that will be exhibited in future teams.

“The future of the program looks great,” Rankins said. “This year the team consisted of mostly underclassmen and they will be back in the fall to compete once again.”

The Lady Tigers took on the Sidney Lanier Poets, the Montgomery Catholic Knights, the Frances Marion Rams, and the Booker T. Washington Golden Eagles, before completing their season with a match up on the Cramton Bowl gridiron against the Brewbaker Technology High School Rams.

The creation of the team stemmed from a grant that was given to the school by the Atlanta Falcons in an attempt to launch girls’ flag football programs throughout the state.

In an interview with Falcons’ staff, Alabama High School Athletic Association assistant director and director of football Jeff Segars gave thanks to those who helped kickstart the programs.

“We are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls’ flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools,” Segars said “Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly. That help, especially the grants made available to our member schools, has been immeasurable.”





