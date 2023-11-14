Maye voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 11:44 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

1 of 4

Jarquis “Joc” Maye was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is a Senior at The Calhoun School and a member (OL) of the Tigers football team. Maye is an outstanding young man. While his mother, Cassandra Washington, has been battling cancer (for the second time), Joc has been amazing. When he found out his mom would have to stop working to get in the “fight, “Maye picked up a job of his own. He then went to the head football coach and asked if he could join the Tiger’s football team.

After joining the team, Maye never missed out on assisting his mom, taking her to her appointments, picking her up from appointments and doing whatever is needed at home, all while still making it to football practice and competing on Friday nights. Maye has been a pivotal part of Calhoun’s run to the playoffs, first time in 24 years, with his leadership by example.

Maye is loved by all at Calhoun for his kindness, hug heart and wonderful sense of humor. He won this week’s award by receiving 54%, 315 out of 582, of the votes.

Email newsletter signup

Shamirria Rudolph from Central High School in Hayneville and Zach Azar from Lowndes Academy were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Maye and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.