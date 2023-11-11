Thank you veterans for service today, every day Published 4:15 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Dunford Cole

Pastor of Camp Ground / Rutledge Global Methodist Church

As a pastor, I believe it is important to honor our veterans and acknowledge their sacrifices. We live in the greatest nation on the planet, but that’s no accident. We have been truly blessed by God with one of the greatest military powers in the history of the world. Because of our brave men and women, people like you and me get to enjoy everyday life with our families.

Our veterans have selflessly served our country, putting their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and ensure our safety. John 15:13 says, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Their courage and bravery have demonstrated a sacrifice that deserves to be honored.

Some have endured hardships with emotional and physical pain, and some have lost everything, from family and friends to losing their own lives. No matter where we stand, it is because of their sacrifice and love for this nation that we have unmeasured freedom – the freedom to go and live our lives as we see fit, to pursue the American dream of owning a business, going to college, buying a home, traveling, and enjoying recreational events, and to find pleasure in our leisure time.

We are truly blessed to live in the United States. Therefore, let us give respect and honor to those who served and pray for those who are currently serving this nation here and abroad.

May we never take for granted the freedoms that we enjoy. May we never forget the sacrifice and dedication of others that allow us the freedom of choice and opportunity.

Thank God for veterans and their call to serve and protect. Let us support them by praying for them and their families. So, the next time you see one of our veterans, stop and say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice!”