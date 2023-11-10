Lowndes County community calendar Published 10:43 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Check out these upcoming local events happening near you.

Tigers Game

The Calhoun School travels to challenge Leroy in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs for Class 1A. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.

Food giveaway

Imago Dei Church at the 45 distributes food on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution will take place Nov. 11 starting at 9 a.m. at 6845 US Highway 80 East.

Thanksgiving Food

Probate Judge LaShandra Myrick and Sheriff Chirstopher West are partnering with Rhuhaminia Timmons-Hayes, RoRo’s Photography and William Scott Tristatz to host a first come, first served Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Hayneville Town Square.

Toy Drive

Lowndesboro Methodist Church will host its 3rd Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive on Nov. 12 from 5-7 p.m. Bring an unwrapped toy valued less than $35. A soup cookoff will also be featured this year. Call Lora Ward at (334) 322-2648 for more information.

Women’s Event

Life Restaurant will present Be Healed & Whole: Conversations on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., calling all women and young girls to walk into their healing. Senior Pastor LaShunda Brown will be the featured speaker. The restaurant is located at 881 Old Fort Road East in Fort Deposit.

Cookie Swap

Hayneville Baptist Church will host a cookie swap and holiday tea towel painting on Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. Register by Nov. 12 to reserve a spot. Cost is $30, including all supplies. Please bring three dozen cookies and 20 copies of your cookie recipe.

LCUWP Applications

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project is accepting applications for septic system installation or repair at its office located at 507 W. Tuskeena Street in Hayneville. Call (334) 548-2006 or stop by Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an application.

Head Start

The Lowndes County BOE has opened Head Start registration for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2023-2024 program year. Current immunization records, proof of income, and proof of age are required to register. Call (334) 548-2145 or visit www.lowndesboeheadstart.org for information.

Ordination Service

Mount Zion Christian Church will hold an ordination service for Dr. Cassandra Smith on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. The church is located on 601 Freedom Road in White Hall.

Christmas Parade

The annual Hayneville Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 2, with lineup at 9 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m. Contact Magistrate Tamare N. McCord for more information.

Toys for Tots Soup Night

