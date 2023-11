Lowndes County arrests Oct. 30 – Nov. 4 Published 10:37 am Friday, November 10, 2023

November 1

* Timothy Jenkins, 49 – Possession of marujuana second degree, paraphernalia misdemeanor

* Jonathan Cook, 38 – Possession/receipt of controlled substance

Email newsletter signup

November 2

* Derrick Tolliver, 53 – Driving under the influence

November 3

* Artreanna Searight, 25 Failure to pay or appear, failure to appear speed less than 25mph

November 4

* Nathaniel Stykes, 58 – Two counts failure to appear: criminal trespass third degree, criminal mischief third degree