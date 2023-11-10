Honoring Lowndes County Veterans Published 12:07 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

1 of 6

Veterans Day is observed yearly on Nov. 11 as a way to honor over 19 million men and women who boldly put their lives on the line to serve our country in the United States Military. According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Nov. 11 holds a historical significance as the date that fighting ceased during World War I. Citizens across the nation are encouraged to give thanks on Saturday to honor all veterans of the uniformed services who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. Pictured here are just a few local veterans who represented Lowndes County through their military service.