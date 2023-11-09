Lowndes Academy advances to playoff semifinals Published 5:24 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Rebels hosted the Sparta Academy Warriors on Nov. 3 and achieved an impressive 47-0 shutout victory.

Head coach Shane Moye said his athletes performed well and expressed pride in their determination to succeed.

“We played really well on both sides of the ball,” Moye said. “The boys really rose to the occasion to conquer the first round of playoffs.”

Friday night’s win was the Rebels’ eleventh straight win of the season and their seventh shut out game.

Moye acknowledged Cooper Dansby as a key player in the game, but said there was a team effort which was an overall success in advancing the Rebels to the next round of playoffs.

“We took care of business and did what we were supposed to do early,” Moye said. “Cooper Dansby had a great night both offensively and defensively. We should be able to get everybody healthy this week so we can head into the second round of playoffs strong.”

On Nov. 9 the Rebels will face the Jackson Academy Eagles at home for round two of playoffs in a highly anticipated rematch game as the Rebels have met the Eagles two years running to compete in the state championship game.

In the 2022 season, the Rebels overtook the Eagles 24-8 and in the 2021 season the score rested at 21-6 with the Rebels emerging victorious.

Moye expressed excitement for the game and said he has high hopes that his athletes will continue to perform and bring home another Rebel victory on Thursday.

“This is the team we’ve played the last two years for the state championship,” Moye said. “It’s gonna be a tough match. Both teams are good and it’s going to come down to who can avoid turning the ball over and who has the best execution.”





