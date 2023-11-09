Calhoun prepares for playoffs Published 5:28 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

On Nov. 3 The Calhoun Tigers hosted the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots for their last regular season football game of the year. After a hard-fought battle, the Tigers unfortunately succumbed to their opponents, suffering a 43-18 loss to the Patriots.

Jeremy Hardy, No. 6, was a key player not only in Friday night’s game but throughout the Tiger’s 2023 season as he has consistently led the team with the most rushing yards, passing yards, total yards, and points per game.

Currently holding a 3-7 overall record for the season and a 3-4 region record, the Tigers are ranked fourth in Class 1A Region 4 and will advance to the first round of playoffs Friday.

District athletic director Nick Rankins expressed pride in the Tigers season as he discussed the upcoming streak-breaking game.

“With a young Tigers team, head coach Ervin Starr and his coaching staff have done an amazing job this year,” Rankins said. “This is an awesome accomplishment for the community, coaches, parents and student athletes. I’m very proud of all the coaches, student athletes and parents and fans that have supported the Tigers this year. It means so much to the kids to see and hear the community cheer them on.”

Leading the Tigers, Starr made history this season as the first coach to successfully advance the team to playoffs in over two decades.

The Tigers’ only playoff game in school history took place twenty-four years ago when the Tigers defeated the McIntosh Demons in the first round of the 1999 playoffs.

The Tigers will travel to face the defending Class 1A State Champions, the Leroy Bears, on Nov. 10 and encourage their supporters to come out and cheer them on.





