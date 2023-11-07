Edwards death believed medically related Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Law enforcement indicate the death of a man found deceased on Oct. 24 was likely related to medical issues.

Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kassuius Edwards of Hayneville. The victim’s body has been transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where Mitchell says a toxicology report is still pending.

“We are still waiting for the toxicology report to come back, but we do not believe there was any foul play involved,” Mitchell said. “As of now we believe there was a medical issue that caused his death.”

Email newsletter signup

According to Mitchell, the body was found in a mobile home located on Pine Street.

“From what I understand he had been living on and off the streets,” Mitchell said. “At the time he was staying in an unoccupied mobile home with no electricity or running water.”

Community reports indicate Edwards may have been missing since Oct. 16 or 17. Family members had been looking for him prior to the discovery.

“I got word that he hadn’t been seen within the last four to five days,” Mitchell said. “The last sight of him may have been Tuesday or Wednesday of the prior week, so within a five- to seven-day window. He had been missing in the community.”

The victim’s body has been transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where Mitchell says a toxicology report is still pending.

“We are still waiting for the toxicology report to come back, but we do not believe there was any foul play involved,” Mitchell said. “As of now we believe there was a medical issue that caused his death.”

No further details have been released at this time. This article will be updated on our website at www.lowndessignal.com as new information becomes available.