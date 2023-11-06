Ivey Proclaims Alabama Military Day Published 6:47 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed Nov. 9 as Military Day, recognizing Alabama’s commitment to the men and women who have served in the military and encouraging active-duty personnel and veterans to proudly wear their uniforms on Thursday. The observance is intended to symbolize the service and sacrifices they have made.

“The men and women who serve in our nation’s military are the heartbeat of what makes the United States the greatest country in the world,” Ivey said. “Whether it be during times of war or times of peace, in the wake of natural disasters or ensuring our military installations remain protected and in full operation, our men and women in uniform stand ready to answer the call and protect our freedoms. As governor, I will always support these extraordinary men and women, because without them, our very way of life would be in jeopardy.”

In a Friday media release, Ivey acknowledged that Alabama has a deep connection to the military, with numerous installations, proud military traditions and a strong commitment to veterans. Along with encouraging military members to wear their uniforms on Thursday, Ivey has called upon all Alabama employers to show support and cooperation by allowing military employees to wear their uniforms, as a token of appreciation and a symbol of unity with the military community.

The proclamation reads, in part, “Whereas the state of Alabama is proud to honor and recognize the dedicated service and sacrifice of our military members; and… the men and women who service in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and National Guard have shown unwavering dedication, bravery and sacrifice in service to our great nation; … I, Kay Ivey, Governor of Alabama, do hereby proclaim Nov. 9, 2023 as Military Day in the state of Alabama, and I encourage all Alabamians to take a moment to pray for our military members and to thank them for their service.”

Throughout her term as Governor, Ivey has worked to ensure Alabama remains a pro-military state, with a focus toward solidifying Alabama’s position as one of the most pro-military states in America. She championed House Bill 210 during the 2023 Legislative Session, providing a Mandatory Liability insurance exception for Alabamians serving outside the state.

She signed into law bills aimed at assisting military families to find work upon relocating to Alabama, helping children of active military members to Alabama enroll in public schools and granting preference in competitive bids on state government contracts to veteran-owned businesses.

To view the Military Day proclamation, visit www.governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2023/11/14500/.