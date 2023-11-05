Operation Round Up benefiting volunteer fire departments Published 10:43 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to 27 volunteer fire departments (VFD) serving Butler, Dallas, Lowndes and Wilcox counties. The departments each received $250 grants to assist them with operating expenses and equipment purchases.

Christi Scruggs, Pioneer Electric Communications Director, explained that safety is the company’s top concern.

“We share a common goal of serving our communities and protecting their safety,” said Scruggs. “The safety of our employees and the general public is our top concern. We hope that the grants assist these departments in accomplishing that shared mission.”

Operation Round Up is funded by Pioneer Electric members who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar. All funds stay in the community to benefit local organizations and individuals in need. Since the program’s inception in 2021, Operation Round Up has awarded more than $200,000 in grants.

Chief Fletcher Hayes of the Calhoun VFD said every little bit of financial help counts for the department.

“Every dollar is always helpful,” Hayes said. “Funds are very tight here and we use what little we have for equipment. We will most likely use this check to help purchase some new fire hoses.”

Recipients were Beloit #2 VFD, Boykin VFD, BS&W VFD, Brushey-Mashey Creek VFD, Calhoun VFD, Carlowville VFD, Central VFD, Collirene VFD, Craig Air Force Base VFD, Friendship, Industry and Welcome (FIW) VFD, Forest Home VFD, Garland VFD, Hicks Hill/Black Belt VFD, Liberty VFD, Midway-Damascus VFD, Oak Hill VFD, Pine Apple VFD, Providence & Mount Pisgah VFD, Pigeon Creek VFD, River Oaks VFD, Sardis VFD, Searcy VFD, Shackleville VFD, Snow Hill Furman VFD, Spring Creek VFD, Starlington VFD and Tyler VFD.

For more information about Operation Round Up or to apply for a grant, visit www.pioneerelectric.com/operation-round.