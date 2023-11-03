Dansby voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 10:39 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Cooper Dansby was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is the leading tackler on Lowndes Academy’s varsity football team and is a four-year starter on defense. As a sophomore and junior, he played significant roles in the team’s state championships. Cooper is also a member of the Student Government Association (SGA) and participates in many clubs and extracurricular activities at Lowndes Academy. Dansby won this week’s award by receiving 60%, 260 out of 432, of the votes.

Senior Layla Gary from The Calhoun School was also nominated for her athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Dansby and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.