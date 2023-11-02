Lowndes County schools break internet barriers Published 8:25 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Students who attend Lowndes County Public Schools can look forward to a bridge in the home internet gap thanks to a grant received from the Federal Communications Commission.

Director of Technology Dr. Benitha D. Mathews submitted an application to the commission for an Economic Connectivity Fund grant and was awarded over $800,000 for Lowndes County Public Schools.

According to Mathews, this funding will provide hotspots to students and teachers for internet access for remote learning, as well as devices to complete their work on.

“We able to purchase Chromebook devices for teachers to use and for each student to take home and bring back to school every day in addition to the hotspots,” Mathews said. “We were also able to equip our school buses with internet access so that our students will always have access to the Internet whether they are at school, riding the bus, or at home.”

Lowndes County Public Schools Superintendent Samita Jeter said internet accessibility plays a vital role in students’ performance and achievement. Jeter expressed her excitement over the opportunities this grant will provide for Lowndes County students.

“In the world we live in internet is a necessity,” Jeter said. “I know that this will help students who live in areas where there is no internet accessibility.”

Mathews expressed her gratitude for the funding and said it will be put to good use, breaking down barriers that have previously held Lowndes County students back.

“We are very thankful for the opportunity to have written and be awarded these funds,” Mathew said. “They will provide our students and teachers with the capability of engaging in the learning process, regardless of whether teaching is being held face-to-face or by remote learning.”

Parents who are in need of home internet access are encouraged to contact their childrens’ school media specialist in order to check out a hotspot. A short form is required to be filled out, and the hotspot must be returned at the end of the school year.





