Spring Creek Fire Department to host camp stew sale

The Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a highly anticipated camp stew sale on Nov. 4.

According to fireman Cameron Jarman, benefits from the sale will help the department to get new equipment as well as maintain what they already have.

“The money we raise at these sales goes towards helping the department,” Jarman said. “This sale will help us get new equipment such as new turnout gear, SCBA’s (self contained breathing apparatus), emergency lighting for the trucks, AED’s (automated external defibrillators) and medical bags, and will also help up with truck maintenance.”

Jarman said the sale is an annual event, and sometimes even bi-annual depending on the needs of the department at the time.

Fireman Austin Norris said the stew sale has been happening for years and is one of the biggest sources of funding for the department throughout the years.

“The stew sale is our biggest fund raiser of the year and the one our community seems to enjoy the most,” Norris said. “The stew sale is a bit of a tradition that has been going for years now and the department looks forward to making the stew and getting to connect with people throughout the area who look forward to the sale as well when they come to pick it up.”

The sale will take place on Nov. 4 starting at 11:00 a.m. and will last until all quarts have been sold. Quarts of stew will be sold for $13 each at 10433 Steiner Store Road in Fort Deposit.





