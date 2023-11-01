Fort Deposit holds Calhoun homecoming parade

Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Shelby Mathis

On Oct. 27 residents of Letohatchee, Fort Deposit, and surrounding areas gathered down Old Fort Road to take part in a parade celebrating homecoming for The Calhoun School. Onlookers sang, danced and caught candy as they cheered for the Tigers before their Friday night match against the Notasulga Blue Devils.  



