Fort Deposit holds Calhoun homecoming parade
Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023
1 of 9
Calhoun Principal Nicholas Townsend and Instructional Administrator Angel DeJarnette throw candy to parade onlookers.
The Calhoun School’s Tiger Battalion marches down Old Fort Road in preparation for homecoming.
Miss Freshman Samorika Mason greets a host of Lowndes County at the Calhoun Homecoming parade.
Randall Caldwell and Jadachia Wilson, Mr. and Miss Sophomore, share their homecoming excitement as they parade through Fort Deposit.
First Attendant to Miss Sophomore Layla Oliphant spreads her Tiger pride amongst parade attendees.
The Lowndes Middle School homecoming representatives hype up the crowd in anticipation of a Tiger win.
The Calhoun football team celebrates as they prepare to take on the Notasulga Blue Devils.
First Attendant to Miss Senior Kaitlynn Hardy passes treats to those who came to celebrate the Calhoun School.
Members of the Calhoun homecoming court show off their crowns as they parade down Old Fort Road.
On Oct. 27 residents of Letohatchee, Fort Deposit, and surrounding areas gathered down Old Fort Road to take part in a parade celebrating homecoming for The Calhoun School. Onlookers sang, danced and caught candy as they cheered for the Tigers before their Friday night match against the Notasulga Blue Devils.