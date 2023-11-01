Football season winds down in the 45 Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

1 of 4

All three Lowndes County highschool football teams took the field last week with only one team emerging victorious.

Lowndes Academy:

The Lowndes Academy Rebels hosted the Hooper Colts on Oct. 27 for their final regular season game and secured a sixth shut out with the final score resting at 56-0.

Email newsletter signup

Head coach Shane Moye said he is proud of the way his athletes performed in Friday night’s game as well as the rest of their season.

“We had a good game,” Moye said. “Our defense gave up zero points to our opponent so they’re still on fire and back to being number one in the state.”

Moye said key players in the game included No. 12 Houston Hampton with 105 rushing yards, No. 6 Cooper Dansby with 11 tackles on defense, and No. 3 Clayton Hussey who threw for 280 passing yards.

On Nov. 3 the Rebels take on the Sparta Academy Warriors on Rebel Field for round one of playoffs which Moye said he feels will result in another Lowndes Academy win.

“We’ve got the first round of the playoffs this week and we like our chances as long as we play like we have been,” Moye said. “They’re playing awesome and they’re a special group. If we win this week we will could be looking at re-match of championship from last year”

Central-Hayneville:

The Central Hayneville Lions were set to play against the Autaugaville Eagles, but no game was played Friday.

According to Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, the Oct. 26 game was forfeited and the Lions Nov. 3 game against the Linden Patriots will follow suit.

“They [Central] had an incident and they forfeited the game against Autaugaville,” Rankins said. “They will also forfeit their game this week against Linden.”

The Calhoun School:

The Calhoun Tigers hosted the Notasulga Blue Devils for homecoming on Oct. 27 and were unfortunately defeated 42-20. The Tigers will travel to Troy on Nov. 3 to take on the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots as they celebrate Senior Night.





