Calhoun falls to Notasulga

Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The Calhoun School hosted their homecoming football game on Oct. 27 where they suffered a 42-20 loss to the Notasulga Blue Devils.

After a grueling week of practice getting ready for the game, head coach Ervin Starr said the loss was not the outcome he had hoped for or expected.

“We had way too many penalties – again,” Starr said. “I thought we had a good week of practice and got most of the problems solved. Clearly it didn’t carry over to the game.”

With the score resting at Notasulga 12 – Calhoun 0 at the end of the first quarter, No. 6 Jeremy Hardy made a turning point play in the second quarter, a 71-yard touchdown run which set fire to the Tigers and kicked off the competition.

Key players in the game included No. 3 Patrick Peagler who returned a botched punt 17 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and No. 17 Calvin McCall who had a key interception which gave the Tigers the opportunity to cut the Blue Devils’ lead.

Starr said that though the Tigers didn’t bring home the big win, the game was exciting and he is proud of his boys for hanging in there and fighting ‘till the end.

“We played a rollercoaster game,” Starr said. “But we had some young guys and guys that don’t get a lot of playing time make some big plays that kept us in the game until late.”

Next on their schedule, the Tigers will travel to Troy on Nov. 3 to battle the Pike Liberal Arts to battle the Patriots as Calhoun celebrates Senior Night.





