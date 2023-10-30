Head Start attends state conference Published 9:08 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Laura Hunter

Lowndes County Board of Education Head Start

Alabama Head Start Association held an association conference from September 20-22 in Huntsville. The conference provided collaboration, networking, and an array of training sessions which provided resources to the Head Start agencies in Alabama. The highlight of the conference was awards and scholarship reception, during which two parents and two staff members received awards for the 2021 and 2023 program years. The 2021 awards were not presented during that program year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recipients were Shirley Davis for Staff of the Year 2021, Stephanie Scott for Teacher of the Year 2021, Tenease Lawrence for Parent of the Year 2023 and Travis Mendenhall Sr. for Father of the Year 2023.