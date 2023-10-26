Robitaille voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 10:12 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Bella Robitaille was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. She is a cheerleader at Lowndes Academy. The senior and co-captain is an outstanding student and leader at her school. She is always smiling and polite to everyone. Robitaille won this week’s award by receiving 40%, 311 out of 782, of the votes.

Juniors Taundria McGhee from Central High School in Hayneville and Keonte Abrams from The Calhoun School were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Robitaille and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.