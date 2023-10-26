Lowndes County BOE has new focus, goals Published 3:06 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Members of the Lowndes County Public Schools Board of Education recently participated in training aimed at improving outcomes of the system’s students.

According to Superintendent Samita Jeter, the in-depth training session went well and there are high hopes for the future of Lowndes County Public Schools.

“Board members participated in 15 hours of intense, research-based training designed to help board and superintendent teams build their governance capacity and focus on improving student outcomes,” Jeter said. “Session topics ranged from ‘Committing to High Expectations,’ ‘The Five Roles of the Board for Improving Student Learning,’ and ‘Key Elements of Teaching and Learning.’

The session come as a part of the Governing for Achievement Project (GAP) training which was provided by the Alabama Association of School Boards and began in March of this year.

During the session board members Travis Rogers, Steve Foster, Ben Davis, Robert Grant, Brant McCray listened, learned, discussed and ultimately outlined the direction in which they desire the district to move for improved student achievement.

Board member Brant McCray said the future is bright for Lowndes County Schools.

“It was an informative session and we were able to make a plan for the future of Lowndes County schools,” McCray said. “We’re hopeful and looking forward to seeing improvements.”

At the conclusion of the training event, board members expressed a unified front in support of Jeter as she leads the district’s transformation toward increasing student achievement.