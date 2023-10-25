White Hall trunk or treat moves to new venue Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Town of White Hall will host its annual trunk or treat event on Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m.

This will be the fourth year the town has sponsored the event, but this year attendees will experience a change of venue according to organizer Juwanna Stringer.

“We previously had it [the event] at the Town Hall in White Hall,” Stringer said. “This year will be the first time we’ve done it somewhere else. It will be held at the Lowndes Interpretive Center.”

Shunta Mitchell said the change of location stemmed from a desire to allow even more people to enjoy the tricks and treats than in previous years.

“This event is for anyone who wants to come out and have fun,” Mitchell said. “We’re trying to make this a big event for the entire county and surrounding areas. We moved to the Interpretive Center this year so we would have more room to accommodate more people.”

The event is free to the public and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in games, door prizes and more. There will also be concessions on site.

The Lowndes Interpretive Center is located at 7002 US-80 in Hayneville and festivities will take place in the parking lot.

For more information or to secure a vendor booth, interested individuals should contact Juwanna Stringer at 334-875-5703 or Shunta Mitchell at 334-412-3179.