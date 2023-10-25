White Hall to host severe weather preparedness class Published 8:02 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Preparations are underway for the next “Be Ready Lowndes County” severe weather preparedness workshop.

“This next free class will be held in White Hall at the Town Hall building. Our goal is to hold meetings around Lowndes County helping everyone become better prepared,” said Lowndes Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) Coordinator Tana Shealey.

The class will be held Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the White Hall Town Hall, 898 Freedom Road.

White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel and the White Hall Town Council are donating free weather radios to the first 20 residents who register and attend.

“I think that this workshop is an opportunity for people to become better prepared, and the weather radios will aid in helping our residents track dangerous storms,” said Bethel.

The Lowndes County ACES Office held its first severe weather preparedness workshop on October 11 at the Hayneville Town Hall. At that workshop, Mayor Jimmy Davis handed out 20 free weather radios to attendees.

“We think that these classes are a great way to help our friends and families in Lowndes County get ready for severe weather,” Davis said during the class.

Lowndes County resident Geraldine Ingram said she learned a lot from the presenters.

“I think the presenters did a great job and we learned a lot. It was really wonderful that they gave away weather radios to help us become better prepared for severe weather,” Ingram said.

Alabama Emergency Management Public Relations Specialist Jaleesa Diggins was one of the presenters who talked with Hayneville residents about steps that she and her family took to protect her grandmother during tornadic weather. Diggins said the family built a storm shelter for her grandmother’s west Alabama home. While not all families can build a storm shelter, Diggins said we can all develop a plan of action for when severe weather strikes.

“Having a weather radio in the home is essential as it provides timely updates when the TV or internet services are down. By keeping charged batteries in your weather radio, you can take it to the shelter with you. This way, you will know if you need to keep sheltering or if it’s safe to come out,” Diggins said

Scheduled presenters for the White Hall workshop on Nov.1 will include Diggins, and representatives of the American Red Cross and the South-Central Alabama Development Commission.

“We will hand out a copy of The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Emergency Handbook,” Shealey said. “It covers a variety of topics including preparing farms for hurricane weather and ways to determine what food is safe to eat in the aftermath of a storm during a power outage.”

Alabama Extension (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator, employer, and provider. All are welcome. Anyone needing reasonable accommodation or language access services when attending ACES classes in Lowndes County, please call 334.548.2315.

Shealey said the White Hall workshop will be the final resume classes again in February 2024.

Participants must register for November’s class to receive their lunch and to be among the first twenty people receiving a free weather radio. To register, call 334-548-2315.