UPDATE: Hayneville body identified Wednesday Published 8:12 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Law enforcement have identified the body of a deceased Black man discovered on Tuesday.

Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kassuius Edwards of Hayneville, who was discovered in an unoccupied mobile home on Pine Street. According to Mitchell his office received a tip which led to the discovery.

“I was en route to the office around 2:30 p.m. Monday and one of the town’s maintenance workers was on Pine Street and he smelled a distinct odor,” Mitchell said. “He noticed a lot of green flies in the field area next to the mobile home. He went to see about the green flies and noticed there were a bunch on an abandoned, unoccupied mobile home. That’s when he called me to come down and check it out.”

The body has been sent to the State Forensic Lab for examination. The cause of death is not yet known.

“There does not appear to have been foul play involved, but we have transferred the body to Forensic Science in Montgomery.” Mitchell said.

Community reports indicate Edwards may have been missing since Oct. 16 or 17. Family members had been looking for him prior to the discovery.

“I got word that he hadn’t been seen within the last four to five days,” Mitchell said. “The last sight of him may have been Tuesday or Wednesday of the prior week, so within a five- to seven-day window. He had been missing in the community.”

Mitchell said the worker who notified him something wasn’t right at the trailer also noted Edward’s family had been searching for him.

“His stepfather had been looking for him,” Mitchell said. “The maintenance worker said the stepfather came by his house Sunday looking for [Edwards.]”

No further details have been released at this time. This article will be updated on our website at www.lowndessignal.com as new information becomes available.