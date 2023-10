The Calhoun School prepares for homecoming Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Calhoun School held a Homecoming Court coronation ceremony Oct. 23 as part of festivities in advance of the Tigers’ Oct. 27 homecoming game against the Notasulga Blue Devils. The Calhoun School’s Homecoming parade will take place at 1 p.m. on Oct 27.