Lowndes County Arrests Oct. 13-19 Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The following arrests took place in Lowndes County between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19.

October 13

* Michael McCall JR, 33 – Menacing

October 14

* Roderick Williams, 53 – Driving under the influence

* Rohona Watts, 56 – Driving under the influence

October 16

* Bobbie Jean Jenkins, 46 – Menacing

* Jammie McPherson, 26 – Two counts of failure to appear: domestic violence third degree, assault third degree, escape third degree, theft of property fourth degree, attempt to elude, domestic violence third degree-assault third degree, possession/receipt of a controlled substance

*Jamila Peterson, 28 – Obstructing government operation

October 17

* Debra Scott, 55 – Failure to pay or appear: harassment

* Jasmine Lewis, 29 – Two counts failure to appear: Driving while revoked, operating vehicle without insurance

October 18

* Lepaulandrick Torrey, 51 – Failure to appear: carrying pistol without license