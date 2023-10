Lady Rebels clinch AISA Runners-Up title Published 8:15 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Lady Rebels Volleyball team clinched the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA) 2A Runners-up State Championship on Tuesday.

Lady Rebels Haley Briggs (right) and Catie Wallace Self (left) were named to the AISA State All Tournament volleyball team.