Calhoun hosts area volleyball tourney

Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Lanell Downs Smith

 

The Calhoun School hosted the Class 1A Area 4 Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 19. The Central-Hayneville High School Lions defeated JF Shields in game one to advance to the area championship to face the Calhoun School Lady Tigers. In game two, the Lady Tigers were able to hold off the Lions and claim the area championship. Both teams advance to the AHSAA Regional Round at the Montgomery MultiPlex Thursday. The Tigers meet Brantley at 10:15 a.m. and the Lions meet Pleasant Home at 11:30 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Robitaille voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week

Lady Rebels clinch AISA Runners-Up title

Calhoun claims 45 bragging rights

Lowndes Academy takes victory over Crenshaw Christian

Print Article

  • Calendar of events