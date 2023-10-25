Calhoun hosts area volleyball tourney Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Calhoun School hosted the Class 1A Area 4 Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 19. The Central-Hayneville High School Lions defeated JF Shields in game one to advance to the area championship to face the Calhoun School Lady Tigers. In game two, the Lady Tigers were able to hold off the Lions and claim the area championship. Both teams advance to the AHSAA Regional Round at the Montgomery MultiPlex Thursday. The Tigers meet Brantley at 10:15 a.m. and the Lions meet Pleasant Home at 11:30 a.m.