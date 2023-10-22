LIVE Clinic brings healthcare to Hope Hull Published 1:12 pm Sunday, October 22, 2023

Residents of Lowndes County and surrounding areas have a new option for local family healthcare through the LIVE Clinic located in Hope Hull.

Beginning in July medical professionals from the clinic saw patients in medical tents on campus until the clinic’s doors officially opened on Sep. 4.

“At LIVE Clinic, we are committed to breaking down the barriers that have historically limited access to quality healthcare in rural areas,” said Dr. Christopher Daniel, the clinic’s provider. “Our mission is to bring top-notch primary care services to rural communities.”

Email newsletter signup

Chief Operating Officer Laree Daniel said LIVE Clinic’s mission is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to Lowndes County residents.

“There has been a deficit of good healthcare in the Blackbelt area, so there has been a burden on Dr. Christopher Daniel’s heart to bring those options here,” Laree Daniel said. “We have a no-insurance model option which is our subscription option. The goal of that is to make healthcare accessible to everyone.”

LIVE Clinic’s subscription model offers an option for patients who don’t have insurance, or are insured under a policy that isn’t accepted. With multiple subscription options available, patients who choose to utilize this option will pay a one time registration fee and then pay a monthly fee which covers a set number of visits throughout the year.

Laree said the clinic offers traditional medical practice while also embracing a holistic approach to healthcare to aid patients in finding lifestyle solutions. One example of this is a garden and walking trail on campus where patients can gather food and get needed exercise and sunlight.

According to Medical Assistant Amanda Robinson, LIVE Clinic provides more localized care for residents who would otherwise have to make long drives to receive care.

“Our goal is to bring healthcare to rural areas like Lowndes County so that instead of someone having to drive 25 or 35 minutes to the nearest town or wait 2 to 3 hours in a doctors office, we’re here and available,” Robinson said. “We really just wanted to bring in what the county didn’t have. We are accepting new patients and we’re ready to serve Lowndes County.”

Christopher Daniel echoed Robinson’s sentiments, explaining that rural residents needed access to the same kind of healthcare options available in urban areas.

“Rural healthcare should be just as good as healthcare in urban areas, and we’re striving to make that a reality.” Christopher said. “LIVE Clinic combines the personal touch of caring providers with the advantages of modern technology, to give our patients the best of both worlds.”

He noted the clinic’s staff has already witnessed the impact of services on the local community.

“We’ve seen firsthand the positive impact our services have on rural communities,” he said. “By offering not only medical treatment, but also health education and preventative care, we’re helping our patients lead healthier, happier LIVEs.”

Lowndes County residents in need of care are encouraged to contact LIVE Clinic by calling 334-741-2414 or coming by the office located at 7309 US Hwy 80 in Hope Hull. More information about LIVE Clinic can be found on their website, LIVEclinic.org