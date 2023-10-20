Hope Inspired Ministries celebrates fifth 2023 graduation Published 1:02 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Community members flocked to the Greater Mount Olive AME Zion Church in Hayneville on Oct. 12 to join in celebration as eight determined individuals graduated from Hope Inspired Ministries’ (HIM) fifth class of the year.

Graduates of the 2023-5 class included Joseph Baskin, Travon Henry, Dominique Hunter, Madeline McCall, Mariah McMeans, Nakeibra Reed, Latasha Robinson, and Joshua Rudolph.

Hope Inspired Ministries Executive Director John Bowman opened the ceremony with a welcoming message to each of the individuals receiving their diplomas, after which each graduate addressed the crowd individually to give thanks to those who have helped them along the way.

“You can’t reach your destination overnight, but you can change your direction overnight,” Bowman said. “Each of you have changed your direction and started moving toward God’s plan that he has for you. God will use your story in a mighty way.”

There were few dry eyes in the room as each of the graduatesshared their stories and the ways HIM has changed their lives to help them overcome the challenges hindering them from reaching their full potential.

Rudolph said he was introduced to HIM by family members who had also been through the program. He feels grateful for the services offered to help participants succeed.

“Two of my cousins had already been through the program and they told me about it,” Rudolph said. “This program means a lot, and it helps a lot. They helped me with my anxiety through counseling, and when I was dealing with depression and I didn’t want to get out of the bed they really helped motivate me.”

Robinson discussed what the HIM program means to her, and described her joy to be a part of the graduating class.

“Hope Inspired Ministries helped me to remove whatever barriers I had in life,” Robinson said. “This program helps you to get a job in the field you really want to be in and I am so excited to be a graduate.”

Hope Inspired Ministries is a faith-based organization whose mission is to serve unemployed individuals by preparing and equipping them to obtain, maintain, and excel at employment.

Lowndes County residents who are interested in learning more about Hope Inspired Ministries or applying to enroll in the program are encouraged to call 334-548-4673, visit their website at hopeinspiredministries.org, or visit the campus at 60 Curve Drive in Hayneville.





