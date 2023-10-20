Burn ban lifted in some Alabama counties Published 1:05 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

A burn ban issued by the Alabama Forestry Commission on Sep. 22 which previously restricted all Alabama counties has been rescinded for 35 counties in the southern half of the state.

Communications and Public Relations Coordinator for the Alabama Forestry Commission Elishia Balentine issued a media release on Oct. 13 stating that the small amount of rain received in the last few days did not have enough impact to end drought conditions or wildfire danger in northern portions of the state.

“A Fire Alert remains in effect for 32 northern counties,” Balentine said. “Burn permits will be available to certified prescribed burn managers in those counties with the exception of DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued the burn restriction in September because of the current drought situation, continued lack of precipitation, and high probability of fuel ignition.

Balentine also acknowledged that October is historically the state’s driest month and because of this knowledge, drought conditions are expected to worsen.

The Forestry Commission is encouraging the public to exercise the utmost vigilance when conducting outdoor burns of any kind.

To report a wildfire citizens are encouraged to call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679 or their local fire department.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or to check if a specific county is still under a burn restriction, citizens can visit the Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Fire/Totals.aspx.