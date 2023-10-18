Sewell Announces $38+ Million grants to address crime, safety
Published 9:07 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) announced Oct. 11 that more than $38 million in federal grant funding from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has been awarded to fight crime and make Alabama communities safer. The grants are part of a nationwide initiative to prevent and reduce crime by using federal resources to combat gun violence, sex trafficking, substance abuse, and violence against women and children.
Lowndes County will benefit directly from $83,604 for Project Safe Neighborhoods Formula Grant Program, money which will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to combat violent crime in Montgomery, Lowndes, and other Alabama counties in the Middle District.
Sewell said the money will go a long way towards helping children and families across Alabama.
“Making our communities safer for our children and families has always been a top priority of mine,” said Rep. Sewell. “This $38 million from the Department of Justice will go a long way in doing just that. Together, these grants will ensure that our community organizations, local law enforcement, and especially our rural police departments have the tools they need to break the cycle of violence, prevent crime, strengthen police accountability, and save lives. I was so proud to advocate for this funding at the federal level and will continue working with our state and local partners to keep Alabamians safe.”
Sewell announced DOJ grants for Bessemer, Birmingham, Jefferson, Dallas and Tuscaloosa counties as well as money to fund projects through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) , Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and other state agencies and organizations.
Grants awarded for Selma and Dallas County include:
- $26,834 – Edward Byrne JAG Program – Selma will employ overtime for off-duty police officers to address gang violence, gun violence, and drugs.
- $300,000 – Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program – The Dallas County Commission will implement the District Attorney’s Violent Crime Reduction Program.
- $764,508 – Family-Based Alternative Justice Program – The Dallas County Commission will launch the Dallas County Family Preservation Program with this funding.
Projects funded through ADECA are:
- $20,429,574 – Victim of Crimes Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance Formula Grant – Cime victims receive direct assistance, with priority going to victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault and population groups who have been previously underserved.
- $2,675,267 – Office on Violence Against Women STOP Formula Grant Program – Authorized by the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), the program will use funding to develop and strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, and court strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services, including community-based, culturally specific services, in cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
- $4,059,847 – Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program – The Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program provides federal criminal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. ADECA is currently accepting applications for local law enforcement equipment purchases and the application is available here.
- $931,749 – Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program – This funding will help Alabama inmates with substance abuse prevention and treatment.
- $152,995 – Project Safe Neighborhoods Formula Grant Program – This project will enhance community safety by preventing violent gun and gang crime in Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Pickens, Sumter, and other Alabama counties in the Northern District of Alabama. These grants are administered by ADECA at the discretion of the United States Attorney’s offices.
- $83,604 – Project Safe Neighborhoods Formula Grant Program – This funding will be used to combat violent crime in Montgomery, Lowndes, and other Alabama counties in the Middle District. These grants are administered by ADECA at the discretion of the United States Attorney’s offices.
- $77,001 – Project Safe Neighborhoods Formula Grant Program – This funding will be used by the Southern District of Alabama to combat violent crime in Hale, Perry, Dallas, Marengo, Choctaw, Clark, Wilcox, and other counties in the Southern District. These grants are administered by ADECA at the discretion of the United States Attorney’s offices.
- $325,591 – Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program – This funding will be used by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to combat the opioid epidemic.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is receiving funding as follows:
- $74,808 – State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers – ALEA will use this funding to improve the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
- $502,933 – Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) Invited to Apply Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force – ALEA will use this funding to maintain, expand, and improve the Alabama ICAC Task Force’s effectiveness in preventing, interdicting, investigating, and prosecuting internet crimes against children.
- $1,738,956 – National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NCIS) Act Record Improvement Program
- $2,000,000 – National Criminal History Improvement Program (NCHIP)
Other Alabama agencies and organizations receiving grant dollars include:
- $108,001 – John R. Justice (JRJ) Formula Grant Program – Alabama will recruit and retain prosecutors and public defenders.
- $491,000 – VOCA Victim Compensation Formula Grant – This grant award provides funds to the Crime Victims Compensation Commission from the Crime Victims Fund to enhance State Victim Compensation payments to eligible crime victims.
- $1,868,756 – Adult Treatment Court Site-Based – The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts (AOC) will implement the MIDAS Treatment Court Data Project, which will help create individualized treatment plans for people arrested for minor drug and alcohol offenses.