Sewell Announces $38+ Million grants to address crime, safety

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) announced Oct. 11 that more than $38 million in federal grant funding from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has been awarded to fight crime and make Alabama communities safer. The grants are part of a nationwide initiative to prevent and reduce crime by using federal resources to combat gun violence, sex trafficking, substance abuse, and violence against women and children.

Lowndes County will benefit directly from $83,604 for Project Safe Neighborhoods Formula Grant Program, money which will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to combat violent crime in Montgomery, Lowndes, and other Alabama counties in the Middle District.

Sewell said the money will go a long way towards helping children and families across Alabama.

“Making our communities safer for our children and families has always been a top priority of mine,” said Rep. Sewell. “This $38 million from the Department of Justice will go a long way in doing just that. Together, these grants will ensure that our community organizations, local law enforcement, and especially our rural police departments have the tools they need to break the cycle of violence, prevent crime, strengthen police accountability, and save lives. I was so proud to advocate for this funding at the federal level and will continue working with our state and local partners to keep Alabamians safe.”

Sewell announced DOJ grants for Bessemer, Birmingham, Jefferson, Dallas and Tuscaloosa counties as well as money to fund projects through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) , Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and other state agencies and organizations.

Grants awarded for Selma and Dallas County include:

$26,834 – Edward Byrne JAG Program – Selma will employ overtime for off-duty police officers to address gang violence, gun violence, and drugs.

$300,000 – Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program – The Dallas County Commission will implement the District Attorney’s Violent Crime Reduction Program.

$764,508 – Family-Based Alternative Justice Program – The Dallas County Commission will launch the Dallas County Family Preservation Program with this funding.

