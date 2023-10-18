Lewis commits to Selma community coverage Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Selma Times-Journal is proud to introduce its newest addition to the team, general assignment reporter Amy Lewis. Born and raised in Alabama and a Faulkner University graduate, Amy brings her passion for storytelling and a commitment to community reporting as she takes her place covering Selma and Dallas County.

Regional Editor Lanell Smith described Lewis as an consummate professional and a small-town community member who understands the importance of covering what’s most important to Selma and Dallas County residents.

“Amy brings a passion for covering the people, places and happenings which are important to our communities,” Smith said. “We are excited to have her join our news team, as her skills and love for small-town life will allow us to expand and improve our local coverage.”

A married mother of two, Lewis comes from Greenville and is excited to expand her reach by connecting more closely with the community of Selma.

Her journey to becoming a journalist began early with a deep love for writing, a passion ignited in the fourth grade when she wrote a weekly column for her local newspaper as an English assignment.

One key area of interest Lewis brings to her position is a deep love of history. Her fascination with the past has led her to explore the rich heritage of Selma.

“Selma has such a deep and inspirational history that I can’t wait to dive into” Lewis said. “I see this as an opportunity to bridge the past with the present. I want to be a voice for the community, to be a conduit for their hopes and aspirations as well as their concerns.”

Lewis’s dedication to journalism isn’t limited to just history. She’s also an ardent observer of current events and is always on the lookout for stories that affect the daily lives of the people of Selma. As she settles into her new role, Lewis plans to immerse herself in the life and culture of Selma. She is eager to explore the town’s historic landmarks, meet with community leaders and most importantly and get to know the residents of Selma.

Lewis believes that the heart of any great community is its people, and she is excited to bring their stories to light.

“I want to be a part of Selma’s ongoing narrative, every story that I tell and every person that I meet, is a piece of the puzzle that creates this beautiful community and I’m honored to serve its members through my writing.”

Selma Times-Journal Managing Editor James Jones said he believes Lewis will be a welcome addition.

“Amy has a unique approach to storytelling, which I think Selma and Dallas County readers will enjoy,” Jones said.