ALEA’s announces boating basics, license courses Published 8:26 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division announced upcoming available dates throughout the fall season for prospective boaters to enroll in the Boating Basics and License Course that will be taught by Troopers within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

Each year, the Agency offers free hands-on classes that allow interaction with local ALEA Troopers and important information on issues within the local bodies of waters that citizens in the area may visit frequently.

Corporal Ping from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division Northern District stated, “There is no better boater safety program taught than the classes taught by ALEA’s Marine Patrol Troopers. Our classes allow for interaction with the instructor, and they are structured with an emphasis on the issues of your local bodies of water. Alabama’s beautiful fall weather with cooler temperatures is a great time to enjoy the beautiful waters of Alabama, so come to our class, get your license, and enjoy the experience!”

Citizens who complete the Boating Basics course will receive a certificate in the mail after Troopers submit the individual’s information to the Agency’s Driver License Division. The Driver License Division will then add the vessel class to their Alabama Driver License. Please note that it may take up to 10 business days before the customer can go online to alabamadl.alea.gov or visit their nearest county probate office to purchase their updated Alabama Driver License. Children 12 years old or older are eligible for a vessel operator’s license, however, they will not be able to operate alone until the age of 14.

For more information, or to enroll in a class, please see the schedule of nearby courses below and contact the Marine Patrol instructor, Sgt. Joe Little, Jr. via the email at joe.little@alea.gov. A one-time application fee of $5 cash will be charged. There will be a $36.25 issuance fee for the license.