Lowndes County schools hosts Parent Signing Day

Published 5:44 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Shelby Mathis

On Oct. 9 each Lowndes County school hosted the inaugural Parent Signing Day event. Superintendent Samita Jeter said the event was held in order to increase parents’ involvement with their children’s education. 

“Parent Signing Day is much like an athletic signing day where athletes sign to commit to the college of their choosing,” Jeter said. “Commitment forms were provided to parents and we asked them to sign up to commit to being engaged in their children’s education.”



