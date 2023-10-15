Lowndes County Community Calendar Published 4:43 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

LCUWP Applications

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project is accepting applications for septic system installation or repair at its office located at 507 W. Tuskeena Street in Hayneville. Call (334) 548-2006 or stop by Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an application.

LCUWP Meeting

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project will hold an information meeting at Hayneville Church of Christ. Date and time will be announced later. Watch here for updates.

Head Start

The Lowndes County BOE has opened Head Start registration for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2023-2024 program year. Current immunization records, proof of income, and proof of age are required to register. Call (334) 548-2145 or visit www.lowndesboeheadstart.org for information.

Game Day

St Paul CME Church will host its fifth annual praise party Oct. 15. The event starts at 7:30 a.m., kick-off is at 8 a.m. Wear your favorite team shirt and bring your lawn chairs. Contact Shaunte’ at 334-398-0779 for more information. The church is located at 3558 County Rd 17.

Wildlife Cookout

Deon Shathon and Monroe will present the 12th Annual Wildlife Cookout Oct. 21 at Carnes Park in White Hall. The event features a live DJ, with festivities beginning at 12 p.m. and food served at 3 p.m. Admission is $20. Vendors are welcome. Bring your grills and tents.

Sheriff’s Treat

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office presents its second annual Trunk or Treat featuring games, food, and prizes Oct. 26 from 6:30-9 p.m. The event will take place at the John Hulett Detention Facility in Hayneville. Children of all ages are welcome.

Trunk or Treat

The Town of White Hall and sponsors will present the fourth annual Truck or Treat Festival Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. at the Lowndes Interpretive Center in Hayneville. For more information contact Juwanna Stringter at (334) 875-5703 or Shunta Mitchell at (334) 412-3179.

Benefit Cookoff

Residents of Fort Deposit and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit Calico Fort on Oct. 28 to partake in a fun day of food and games to benefit the Fort Deposit Volunteer Fire Department.

Hay Ride

Lowndesboro United Methodist Church will host a hotdog dinner with trick-or-treat and hayride on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome at this annual event.

Deaconess Day

Baptist Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor JC Coleman, will host a Deaconess Day on November 5 at 1:30. All are welcome, dinner will be provided.





